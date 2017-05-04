Hasnip claims darts league title

In In the final week of the Friday Night Individual Darts League, Dave Hasnip secured the BSC Premiership title with two wins.

He beat Andy Cammack 4-1 and Harry Lee 4-0, which included a 180.

Darren Aucote took a brilliant win over Daz Turk, hitting a 180 en route to a 4-2 success. Chris Royal took on mum Debra and won 4-1, while Ady Parker hit a 180 and Dave Holland picked off 177 in their match, which Ady won 4-1.

Chris Royal finished off with another win, beating Ady 4-1.

In the Pizza Perfection Championship, Wally Almond beat Brian Wilkinson 3-1, Jake Lamyman beat Carl Baily 3-0 and Ali Baker beat Brian Wilkinson 3-0.

Wally Almond took a big 3-1 result by beating Andy Bird, and leader Callum Day secured the title by beating Ben Leadbeater 3-0.

Andy Bird was the runner-up and third went to Wally Almond, with Matt Granbt fourth.

In Division Three, Adam Gurton became the champion after defeating Jodie Royal 2-1 and Louise Turner 2-1.

Also in action, Dennis Turner beat Kayleigh Almond 3-0.

Bradley Butler was the overall runner-up, with Emma Grant third and young Adam Grant fourth.

The league presentation night is on Friday, May 26.

The AGM will be at 8pm followed by presentation.