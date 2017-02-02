Haven is first on the Witham

Boston Rowing Club’s rising star Haven Middleton-Horner claimed victory as his team hosted the annual Head of the River race along the Witham.

Competing in the junior 14 single scull category, a commanding row saw him take the pot with an 11-second lead over his nearest rival.

With nearly 1,000 people in attendance at Boston Rowing Club for the event, it was understandable that not many Boston crews were racing due to the necessity of volunteering to help with the running.

Entries were accepted from across the country, from as far away a Taunton, Reading and Runcorn.

With the usual busy winter of hosting events down at the Carlton Road Boathouse, Boston RC will now host the Senior GB Trials on February 11.

This will see a host of Olympians arriving at the water’s edge to compete for their seats in the coming year.

This will be followed by the juniors the following weekend.