Heat wins for speedway youngster Mickie Simpson

Mickie Simpson claimed five heat wins at the Scunthorpe Summer Series on Sunday.

With 15 points in the bag the speedway final was arguably his to lose, but he stalled on the line and was unable to catch the rest of the pack.

However, Wrangle’s Mickie can take some positives from the weekend as he entered an open practice on Saturday in a bid to get more experience on a 500cc machine.

He also ran his 125cc to prepare for Sunday’s event.

This weekend sees Mickie return to grasstrack racing in the 250 class in the British Grasstrack final at Chelmsford, where nine youth competitors will compete to be crowned 250 British Youth champion.

Thirteen-year-old Mickie (pictured) is in his first season in this class.