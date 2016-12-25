Heather enjoys Christmas at Holme

Kirton Holme Golf Club’s ladies’ section held their Festive nine-hole stableford followed by Christmas lunch last Tuesday.

A total of 44 ladies played the stableford, the winner with 19 points being Heather Scarboro.

Altogether 48 ladies sat down for their Christmas dinner.

After the meal Gillian Smith was presented with the Trophy for Endeavour for her efforts throughout the season.

Helen Fowler was presented with Most Improved Golfer of the Year award.

On Saturday a mixture of 44 ladies and gents played in the three clubs and putter nine-hole competition.

They all enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies before playing.

The wine and mince pies certainly inspired the winner Vic Smith, who came in with 22 points and only 12 putts, which also won him a prize for least number of putts taken.

Best Lady was Vee Rouse with 21 points.