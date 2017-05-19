Hermione signs off

Frithville athlete Hermione Wright competed in a Midlands Schools Athletics meet at Oundle.

Hermione is a multi event athlete, and competes for Nene Valley Harriers.

This was Hermione’s last-ever school event, and she signed off on a high note.

Although competing in four events, on a cold and windy afternoon, she achieved two personal bests in high jump (1.53m), in which she came second, and in the 400m sprint, which she won over by one second, despite having a difficult outside lane draw.

In between these events, she came first in the long jump by over half a metre.

She completed her days work by running the first leg in the 4x100m sprint relay, in which her team came a close second.