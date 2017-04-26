Hildred is squash club’s champion

Adam Hildred won his first club championship as Boston Squash and Racketball Club held their finals night on Saturday.

In a tight semi, Adam overcame number one seed and holder Jake Fountain in three straight games, whilst in the other semi saw number two seed Simon Kemp beat junior Sam Booth 3-0.

The final was a pulsating affair.

Simon saved a game ball in the first game and went on to win it 16-14 and comfortably took the second 15-5.

Adam was not to be deterred and raised the pace somewhat, coming from 12-9 down in the third game to take it 15-13.

The fourth game was pivotal with Simon having four championship points at 14-10.

However, point by point Adam clawed his way back in to the game, and won consecutive points to take the set 16-14.

The fifth was also a tight affair with Adam finally coming home 15-11 to take a well-deserved first club championship.

The Ladies’ Open was once again won by Ruth Simpson, in a competitive and well-fought final against Katie Price.

Ruth proved too strong and has now been club champion for many consecutive years.

The other main squash events were won by Jake Fountain in the over 35s, Mark Hildred in the over 45s and David Stones in the over 55s.

Sam Booth won the junior event against Ethan Brown.

Sam completed was what a very successful club championship by also winning the main racketball title, overcoming Carl Stanney in four sets.

The other racketball events were won by Hedley Muscroft in the over 35s, Andy Mitchell in the over 45s and Bob Pearson in the over 55s.

Pete Andrews competed in four finals, losing out to David Stones in the over 55s squash main event and Matt Cawston in the main squash plate event. Pete won the over 35s plate and the combined over 45/55s plate.

The racketball plates were won by Brett Perkins (over 35s) and Paul Kavanagh (combined 45/55s).