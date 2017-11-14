Holland Fen back on top of the bowls league

The lead changed hands again in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Carlton Road led the table before the start of play but Holland Fen overtook them at the end of the second session.

Les Feary saw a lead slip to the Enders trio of Tointon, Reeson and Vinter (20-18) while the Road’s Chris Gill claimed two points with a 21-20 win against Adrian Field, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters.

The Fenmen went to the top with a maximum points haul against A40, Ron Flowers and Jim Gott skipping their rinks to 23-16 and 22-14 successes.

Mid-table Punchbowlers secured six points against Norprint.

Steve Skelton triumphed 18-13 and Jeff Skelton posted a 19-14 winning scorecard.

Red 5 surprised IBC, picking up the aggregate points.

Colin Box won 18-16 but, replying for Red 5, Bob Lody pulled away to win 11-18 for four very valuable points for the underdogs.

Invaders versus Strollers was an overall win for higher team Invaders.

Strollers’ Jean Woods, June Bates and Bernard Woods squeezed home 16-17 while, replying for Invaders, Adam Hodgeson, Sandra Tebbs and Rod West won 20-11 for the aggregate points.

Royal Mail’s Jo Sharp, Jill Smith and Keith Sharp won again against Jolly Farmers’ Tom Richardson (13-17).

The result was not enough for the additional points as Bill Exton, Rita Epton and David Allen triumphed 21-10.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Parthians maintained top spot with an expected success against Cosmos. Elaine Edmonds, Phyl Bourne and Phil Markham secured the aggregate with a win of 23-7.

Only Feathers picked up maximum points in this division as Maureen Hunn, Fleur Simpson and Geoff Dawson won 28-10 and Marie Smith, Alan Smith and Derek Hunn added a 25-11 score to down Patriarchs.

With second-placed Poachers on a bye week, Breakaways had to settle for two points against second-bottom Boston Park as Claire Britchford’s 21-12 win took th extra points.

Autos won the addiotional points against the Burtons thanks to Alan Bontoft, Tom Freeston and Bernard Skelton (23-8).

Mid-table Golfers were thwarted by a great performance from the Mitchell-Millership-Staples trio, who won 16-18 against Barrie Williamson, Mick Nundy and Graham Scarboro for basement side Vikings.

The Golfers’ trio of Jerry Gill, Ron Hulley and David Marshall secured an overall win with a 22-12 scorecard.

The Fairway lead the Cammacks Division Three and put in a very incisive performance in their top-of-the-table clash against Dynamics.

Mavis Ablard, Anthea Hall and Carol Nundy earned a 23-7 win while Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro added a 30-11 result.

Central moved into second spot thanks to a maximum points haul against Bias.

Phil Baxter, Graham Mulholland and Brian Hunn won 22-12 and Phyl Rickett, Marion Epton and Fred Epton ran out 19-10 winners.

Shipmates took five points against Phoenix. Skip Ted Vere winning whicl the other match was tied 17-17.

Nomads finished the night with all six points from their game against U3. Skips Barry Beagles and Ken Burr won 21-6 and 20-15.

Tryers and Amateurs shared the rink points.

Kathy Dunnett, Phil Stubley and Alan Dunnett won 17-15 while Amateurs’ Dave Coulson, Eileen Favell and Mick Greet triumphed 22-8 for the extra points.