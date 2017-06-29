Holme action all in the name of charity

Kirton Holme Golf Club held their Charity Open Day on Saturday.

A good turn out with golfers from Boston, Boston West and Spalding, and even some from Norwich, plus members from the club, enjoyed a great day of golf followed by a buffet.

The day raised money for Cancer Research UK.

Kia Motors dealership Drayton Motors sponsoried the day.

First place was secured by Blake Reid, Chris Forbes, Liam Shinn and Ben Thompson from Boston Golf Club with 102 points

Second place went to Mildred Thorold, Willie Ford, Linda Double and Robert Pearson from Spalding.

And in third place were Trevor West, Chris Runnalls, Stephen Runnalls and Mitch Welberry from Boston West.

The best ladies’ team was Claire Rylott, Dina Reedham, Paula Brown and Hannah Thorold from Spalding and the best mixed team title went to Shane Rowett, Trica Sharpe, Karl Louth and John Beagle from Kirton Holme.

Pictured are the prize winners, sponsors and club officials at the Charity Open Day.