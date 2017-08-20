Holme’s captain Thomas on course for charity cash

Kirton Holme Club Captain Stuart Thomas decided that in his Captain’s Year he wanted to do something to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a charity close to his heart.

What he decided to do was a 25-mile walk around the boundaries of Kirton Holme Golf Course.

Stu started his walk early morning and just kept walking, dodging golfers and miss hit golf balls.

Lady Captain Gloria Bursnell walked some laps with him, as did some fellow golfers who helped him through the final laps.

Stu (pictured) finished his long walk late in the afternoon and his efforts raised nearly £500.