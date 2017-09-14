Hyde wins trophy

A total of 32 members turned out for a mixed Am-Am at Boston Golf Club.

The team of Martin and Yvonne Shaffarczyk, Terry Rollinson and Ann Wallhead came in with 81 points to claim victory.

That was one point ahead of runners-up Dave and Anne Sutton, with Ron and Barbara Unwin, who scored 80 points.

The Marian Smith Trophy is presented to the overall winner of competitions over the year.

The stroke play full handicap trophy saw Pam Hyde (91-17=74 nett) the winner.

Ruth Simpson was the runner-up with 86-08=78 nett and third place went to Ann Hodgson (100-19=81).

Ruth Simpson won the twos competition and Ruth street won the nine-hole stableford with 10 points.

Playing in the South Kyme Am-Am, the team from Boston of Kath Yates, Ann Gullick, Anne Sutton and Marion Bavin won.

They recorded a brilliant score of 94 points.

Thirty-two teams from around the county took part.

Sunday was Captain’s Day at Boston Golf Club.

A full-handicap stableford was the format of the day, and the competition included category prizes.

Results: 12> - 1 B. Cuthbert 39, 2 N. Timby 39, 3 M.P. Skinner 37; 13-18 - 1 B. Reid 40, 2 J. Lavery 36, 3 A. Annous 35; 19-28 - 1 J. Hicks 42, 2 B. Vaughan 34, 3 J. Malkinson 33; Silver 1 Y. Schaffarczyk, R. Simpson 32; Bronze - 1 P. Bett, 2 J. Read 27.