“I’m missing out on a childhood dream!” Callum Johnson forced out of British title fight against Frank Buglioni

Callum Johnson has been forced to pull out of Saturday’s British title fight.

Boston boxer Johnson was due to put his light heavyweight Commonwealth title on the line against Brit champ Frank Buglioni at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

“I’m sorry to say I’m out of the fight Saturday due to health/injury reasons,” the unbeaten Johnson, 32, wrote on social media.

“There’s no-one more gutted than me.

“I’m truly devastated and I’m truly sorry to everyone that was going to support me.”

It has been reported that Johnson had been suffering with chest pains.

“I’ve put a lot of hard work into my training and sacrificed being away a lot from my family and my two boys,” he added.

“I’m missing out on a childhood dream and adding another achievement to mine and my dad’s collection.

“I’m hoping everything will be ok and I’ll be fighting fit again soon and the fight can be rescheduled for a later date.”

Craig Richards will now challenge Buglioni in Wales this weekend.