“I truly believe I can beat him!” Callum Johnson sets sights on Frank Buglioni’s British title

Callum Johnson believes that winning a British title could be a major step towards fighting on the world stage.

The Boston boxer will put his Commonwealth title on the line when he faces British light heavyweight champ Frank Buglioni at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28.

“It’s the British belt - every British fighter wants to win that,” Johnson told The Standard.

“It’s no different for me.

“I’ve got the Commonwealth title and if I can get the British one as well then the next step would be to fight for a European title.

“Who knows, that could be my way onto the world stage. Which is where every boxer wants to be.”

However, there is the small matter of defeating 28-year-old Buglioni - nicknamed ‘Wise Guy’ first.

But Johnson - who has been training hard for the fight - remains confident he can be the the man to leave Wales with two titles.

“I’ve known the fight was coming before we got the date, so I’ve been keeping myself going,” added the 32-year-old.

“He’s a very good fighter. He’s tough, everything he does is good.

“There’s nothing bad I can say about him.

“But at the same time I look at what he’s got and what I’ve got and I truly believe I can beat him.

“If I bring the best fighter I can be to the ring then I think I will be the winner.”

The bout will be on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.

Johnson - who also won Commonwealth Games gold - is unbeaten as a professional.