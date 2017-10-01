International gives young netballers a master class

There were 50 players present throughout the day, all benefiting from the coaching session.

Serena, who plays for Giants Netball in Australia, has set up a new venture called Legacy Netball this year, with fellow pro Sasah Corbin.

They provide a variety of services designed to motivate netballers of all ages and abilities through skills and tactical coaching sessions, which included specific skill improvement, wellness, health, leadership and personal development workshops.

Twenty-seven-year-old Serena, from Jersey, has won more than 50 caps for England.

Boston Junior Netball Club operates through the hardwork and commitment of volunteer coaches, with head coach Jo West being level 2 qualified.

The club has two further level 2 qualified coaches in Kim Fletcher and Rachel Gedney, as well as four level 1 qualified coaches - Debs Wing, Donna Fensom, Kim Fegan and Lauren Brown.

Jo said: “We also have a number of volunteers who help out on the training night on Thursday. The teams play at Lincoln, which is the centralised venue for the teams north of the county.”

For further information about the club, contact bostonnetballclub@gmail.com

Top: Serena with the Boston Junior Netball Club’s Under 12s and 14s.

Right: Serena with club coaches, from left, Jo West, Lauren Brown, Donna Fensom and Debs Wing.