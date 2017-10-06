Invitation Day joy

Kirton Holme Golf Club held their annual Gents’ Invitation Day on Saturday, with a total of 44 players competing.

Following a better ball front nine and combined stableford back nine, Dave Spence and M. Ransom won with a total of 57 points.

Paul McCartney and Reg Wilson-Leary were runners up with 56 points and third went to Neil Chenery and D.Harris (55).

Shane Rowett was nearest the pin, Paul McCartney was nearest the pin in two and Dave Spence won the longest drive.

Pictured are Dave Spence and M. Ransom with club President David Smith and Captain Stu Thomas.