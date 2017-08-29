It’s a double defeat, but Freiston secure safety

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 2nds 312-4, Freiston LL 130 - Woodhall won by 182 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton endured a difficult Bank Holiday weekend as they suffered heavy defeats to two title chasing sides.

But despite this, the team picked up enough bonus points to secure their place in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division for next season.

An improved bowling and fielding effort wasn’t enough to prevent a strong Woodhall Spa Seconds side from amassing an impressive 312 off their 45 overs on Monday.

Freiston then disappointed with the bat, being dismissed for only 130 on a perfect batting strip.

Sam Cherry made an unbeaten 111 for the hosts, whilst there were also strong contributions from Matthew Sargeant (46) and Thomas Dixon (80).

Ashok Kumar claimed two wickets, thanks to good catches in the deep from Ollie Booth and Connor Goodfellow.

Zeeshan Hassan was rewarded for his effort and perseverance as he also claimed two wickets towards the end of the innings.

In reply, Freiston started superbly.

Sunil Panjwani and Richard Paul both scored at better than a run a ball.

The pair put on 71 before Paul was caught and bowled for 36 in the 10th over.

Panjwani followed being bowled by Will Sharpe for 32.

Freiston then collapsed with Sharpe claiming four wickets for the home side.

Matthew Haslam also took four wickets as Freiston were bundled out for 130.

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 125, Skegness 127-3 - Skegness won by seven wickets.

Freiston LL were bowled out for only 125 away at Skegness on Saturday.

A 58-run partnership between Richard Paul and Zeeshan Saeed looked to have laid a strong foundation for Freiston.

Paul made 40 and Saeed 37.

But when those two were dismissed Freiston’s innings collapsed. Having been 89-2 the visitors were bowled out for just 125 as Norman Brackley claimed five wickets for Skegness.

The home side got off to a strong start with the bat.

Reece Brant made 16 before being caught behind of the bowling of Ollie Booth.

However, Freiston bowled and fielded poorly and allowed Skegness to race towards their target.

Daniel Nuttall made 51 before he was bowled by Ashok Kumar and Jackson made 32 before holing out at mid on off the bowling of Zakir Gatta.

Skegness reached their target in less than 21 overs.