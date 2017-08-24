It’s a winning return for Carl and Reece

Carl Upsall and grandson Reece were back to winning ways when Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club competed in a 130-mile young bird race from Sedgefield on Saturday.
K. Ward finished in second with A. Cooley in third place.
Results: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1500 yards per minute; 2 K. Ward 1495, 3 A. Cooley 1477, 4 Appleby and Dtr 1464, 5 K. Ward 1459, 6 A. and K. Kirkman 1458, 7 and 8 G. and C. Edwards 1453 and 1433, 9, 10 and 11 Upsall and Grandson 1430.997, 1430.552 and 1430.255, 12 G. and C. Edwards 1423.
