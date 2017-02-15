It’s golden Sands

Boston runner Mark Sands claimed a first-place finish in the gruelling Valentine’s 30k at the weekend.

The Stamford-based slog, which is just under 19 miles long, is often used as preparation for runners gearing up for spring marathons.

On what turned out to be a very windy, cold and grey day, Sands not only battled the elements but also the hills in this very challenging race.

Sands, who runs for Skegness and District AC, clocked 1:53:13, which was enough to win the men’s Vet45 category and come sixth overall.

