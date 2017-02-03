It’s tight at the top of the leaderboards

The January rounds of both the Men’s and Mixed Winter series have now been played at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

The men played on Sunday on a morning suited to good golf.

The best pair in the nine-hole betterball medal format were seniors John Woodhead and Bill Spooner.

Bill must have picked up tips from his golf pro grandson Billy as they came in with the best score of the day, shooting 28. Dave Mason and Darren Barnet tied with Simon Horton and Matt Turner for the second best round with a score of 29.

The Winter Series is played over five rounds, and with the pairs dropping their worst score the table is very close, with one shot between the first three pairs.

In the Mixed Winter Betterball Stableford Series, the best scores in January were shared by two couples.

Kevin and Sarah Hawkesworth scored 22 points, along with Rene Sweere and his partner Katie Price.

After three rounds there is only one point between the first four pairs.