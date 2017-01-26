It’s tight at the top of the tennis ladder

The Bombay Brasserie Singles Leagues are being closely contested at Boston Tennis Club.

Jeremy George-Jones is marginally in the front on the leaderboard, but only one point ahead of Lucas East.

William Cheer is currently in third place, and following are Pawel Aranin, Toby Collett, Phillippe Servonat and David Dunlop.

This month Jeremy George-Jones, Lucas East, Pawel Aranin and Toby Collett occupy Group One of this League whilst Group Two includes William Cheer, Phillippe Servonat, Emma Mastin and Carl Stanney.

Ben Kaye, David Wookey and James Waterfall are in Group Three.

In the Junior Yellow Ball League, Isabel Wookey heads the leaderboard with competition coming from all angles.

But in the mix are Tom Mecklenburgh, Thomas Piggins, Joseph Brookes, Robbie Townsend, Faith Coffey and Louise Sharp.

In the Junior Green, Orange and Red Leagues (age related), James Gedney, Fin Mackey and Georgina Cameron are at the top end in Green.

For Orange the names to watch out for include Will Pettitt, Poppy Gibbons, Jacob Felipes, Noah Freeman and Sophie Munks.

Billy Smith and Ben Simpson are holding the line in the Red competition.

In the Bombay Brasserie Winter Singles Day League, Jeremy George-Jones is out in front on the leaderboard, followed by Richard Walker, Richard Tupper, Chris Mepham, Phil Cosgriff, David Wookey and Steve Olczak.

Jenny Murphy leads the chase for the most games won outside of Groups One and Two, with 44 games won over the lifetime of the Daytime League.

Richard Walker and David Wookey are on 40 games apiece.

For those Boston Tennis Club members not playing in the Bombay Brasserie Singles Leagues yet, anyone can join at any point and can do so by putting your name on the late entry list on the clubhouse noticeboard.

There were two Lincolnshire Winter Mini Tennis Leagues involving Boston Tennis Club teams on Saturday afternoon. Boston Orange B – William Pettitt and Jacob Felipes - lost 1-4 to Grantham, although all of the matches were won or lost by margins.

Boston Orange A – James Gedney and Noah Freeman - beat St James 5-0.