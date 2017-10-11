It’s tough at the top for bowlers

Life was tough at the top for the leading three teams in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Leaders Carlton Road dropped two points to IBC as Sue Simpson-Shaw, Geoff Parker and Les Feary were beaten 18-17 by Steve Shaw, Derek Smith and Richard White.

Martin Spencer, Daniel Harrison and Paul Flatters won 23-14 to earn the Road the aggregate points.

Second-placed Holland Fen saw Bazza Wilson, George Hardstaff and Jim Gott go down 21-18 to Jolly Farmers’ Bill Exton, Rita Epton and Sue Hoyles, only for Mick Tomlin to secure them four points with a win of 24-17.

Red 5’s Bill Hodges, Mandy Cook and Bob Lody secured two very valuable points against defending champions Eastenders with a 17-15 win, the Enders relying on Keith Tointon, Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters to maintain their third spot in the table with a win of 22-7.

Basement side Strollers picked up maximum points against Royal Mail, Bernard Woods (24-14) and Alan Everitt (20-19) victorious.

A40’s Maggie Kisby, John Swain and Lewis Skinner beat Punchbowlers Jeff Skelton 21-12, but Andrew Limb replied 20-11 as the points were split.

Norprint trio Barbara Kenny, Geoff Taylor and Dick Vinter defeated Invaders’ Chantel Spencer, John Spencer and Ian Tebbs 21-12, but Adam Hodgeson, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers replied 26-16 to snatch the aggregate points by one shot.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Cosmos and Breakaways were the only teams in the division to pick up maximum points, moving them into second and third spots respectively.

Cosmos beat Boston Park thanks to Bob Thompson (20-8) and Jean Thompson (21-9) while Breakaways saw off the challenge of the Golfers with wins of 23-16 and 17-12 for skips Ivan Dilley and Gordon Gallichan.

Feathers beat undefeated Parthians as Brian Samsan drew with Keith Nix (19-19) and Geoff Dawson won 16-12.

Poachers maintained top spot when they secured the aggregate points against Autos by just one shot. Autos’ Margaret Gardner, Tom Freeston and Bernard Skelton won 22-15 as Poachers’ Sandy Tingey, Sally Harper and Robert Tingey replied 23-15.

Vikings versus Patriarchs saw the rink points shared, but Patriarchs won the aggregate points.

Dynamics moved back to the top of the Cammacks Division Three table with a maximum-points haul against Hotspurs.

Skips Don Williams and John Davis earned wins of 22-16 and 18-12.

Nomads had mixed success this week.

Playing a re-arranged game against Fairways they dropped all the points but picked up five points from their game with Bias.

Amateurs dropped from first to third when they were defeated by U3.

John Smith won 14-13 but U3 took the extra points through Peter Copeland (21-13).

Central were in dominant form with big rink wins against Phoenix, Graham Mulholland and Fred Epton earning successes of 29-10 and 25-8.

Shipmates and Tryers shared the rink points, but Tryers won the additional points thanks to Josie Isaac, Peter Isaac and Alan Dunnett (24-14) bettering Ted Vere’s (23-21).