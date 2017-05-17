James and Frances lead county titles

Eleven members of Boston and District Athletic Club returned from the Lincolnshire County Track and Field Championships at Grantham’s South Kesteven Stadium with a combined total of 27 gold, silver and bronze awards.

Ten of those awards were achieved by James Roark, who completed his own version of a decathlon by competing in 10 senior men’s events during the day.

James won an award in all 10 championships.

He won the 110m hurdles (22.0 secs) and the pole vault (2.80m), finished second in the 400m (58.7 secs), high jump (1.35m), long jump (4.71m), discus (29.16m) and javelin (27.36m) and third in the 100m (13.1 secs), 1,500m (5 mins 03.3 secs) and shot (8.51m) in a single day.

Frances Nuttell won four under 20 women’s awards, achieving three gold and one silver award.

Frances was county champion in the 100m hurdles (17.7 secs), high jump (1.50m) and javelin (21.33m).

She was edged out of a further gold in long jump (5.02m) by a few centimetres.

In the same age group, Sophie Reader won a full set by finishing first in 800m, runner-up in pole vault and recording 32.8secs in the 200m for the bronze.

Two under 17 men made an impact, sharing three championship titles and two runners-up awards between them.

Oliver Simmonds went over 1.70m in high jump for gold and recorded 17.5 secs in winning the 100m hurdles for a second championship title, adding silver in shot (8.20m).

Callum Grace was county champion in the long jump with a leap of 5.92m and earned a silver in the 100m hurdles (18.5 secs).

In the under 15 girls age group, Amy Bunting won her first county championship title by throwing the hammer (27.65m) and added a silver award in discus (13.80m) and a bronze in shot (6.47m).

May Meikle cleared 1.40m in the under 15 girls’ high jump to secure the silver award.

Four under 13 representatives competed in Saturday’s championships.

Lyle Burrell-Kenny achieved her first county championships award, finishing second in javelin (7.01m), also recording 32.8 secs in the 200m and 3.65m in long jump.

Matthew Lewis recorded 17.4secs in the under 13 boys 100m before falling heavily in the process of running in the sprint hurdles championship.

Megan Reid recorded 3.00m in long jump, 3.46m in shot and 37.2 secs in the 200m.

In her three events, Georgia Ward recorded 17.1 secs in 70m hurdles, 2.75m in long jump and 4.55m in shot.