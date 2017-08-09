Janusz the top rod

Janusz Kedzierski finished in first place at Westwood Lakes’ Sunday Open.
He secured a haul of 174lb 8oz on Skylark Lake, with Steve Lane second.
Results: 1 Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 33, 174lb 8oz; 2 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 10, 132lb 8oz; 3 George Knight (Westwood Lakes) peg 23, 132lb; 4 Mark Cree (Dynamite Baits) peg 6, 125lb 0oz.
Thursday’s Over 50s Open was also held on Skylark Lake, with Ken Clark the winner.
Results: 1 Ken Clark peg 36, 146lbs 8oz; 2 Richard Kinersley peg 7, 137lbs 4oz; 3 Brian Harding peg 26, 128lbs 4oz; 4 Wayne Smith peg 33, 122lbs 8oz; 5 Roy Butterfield peg 17, 113lbs 14oz.
