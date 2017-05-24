Jessop beats target time at the Outlaw

Boston Triathlon Club’s Martin Jessop beat his target time as he competed in a gruelling Outlaw Half Distance event this weekend.

At the Nottingham-based event, Martin completed the tough 1,900m swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.4-mile run in an impressive time of 6 hrs 24 mins.

The National Water Sports Centre also hosted a sprint event, which included a 750m open water swim, 20k bike ride and 5k run.

BTC veteran Pete Crozier was in action again, finishing in a time of 1:17.12.

Pete managed to claim 10th place in his age group.

Katie Ball clocked 1:13.41 to finish third in her age group.

She ran into some troubles on the swim, putting her 33rd on exit.

But she came home in 11th position, with a brilliant sprint finish to boot.

Abbey Young took place in her first open-water swim and she put in a good effort, exiting the swim in 22nd position.

Abbey then worked hard on the bike, averaging 21.1mph over the 20k, ending up finishing fourth in her age category and ninth female overall with a time of 1:13.01.