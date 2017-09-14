Jo scoops the Captain’s Plate at Kirton Holme

Gloria Bursnell hosted her Lady Captain’s Day at Kirton Holme Golf Club.

A total of 32 ladies attended and an 18-hole stableford competition was played with the ladies stopping for a halfway house to sample a table full of homemade cakes and cocktails, courtesy of the Lady Captain.

Reene Sweere, sponsor of the DM Trophy, is seen presenting the winning pair of Jim Welch and Lance Pulling with the trophy.

Prizes were awarded for various categories and the overall winner for the Captain’s Plate and also the category five winner, with a score of 39 points, was Jo Wallis.

This will result in a handicap reduction.

Category four winner was Margaret Johns (37 points) and the category three winner with 35 points was Avril Norton.

The Golf was followed by a meal and games in the clubhouse.

The men competed in the Daily Mail Trophy Foursomes competition.

The winners were the pairing of Jim Welch and Lance Pulling with a score of 68.5, and the runners-up were Rene Sweere and Dave Spence with a score of 72

The winners will represent Kirton Holme Golf Club in next year’s Daily Mail Foursomes competition.