Boston Golf Club’s Joan Young and Ruth Simpson finished in fifth when a betterball competition was held at Belton Park.

They scored 41 stableford points.

Several of Boston’s ladies entered teams in the Am-Am at King’s Lynn last Tuesday.

Joan Young, Maureen Marshall, Yvonne Shaffarczyk and Jacquie Short finished third with 88 points.

Last Wednesday was a complete washout, with heavy rain stopping the coronation foursomes taking place. This will be played at a later date.