Joan claims trophy and handicap drop

A total of 24 members of Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section competed for the Coney Cup in conditions that were perfect for golf last Wednesday.

The stableford format was won by Joan Young (pictured), who returned a score of 37 stableford points, dropping her handicap in the process.

Yvonne Shaffarczyk was runner-up with 35 points and, in third, was Yvonne Wright with 34 points.

Lady Captain Kath Yates took fourth place on a countback with 33 points.

On Thursday, 27 past Lady Captains came together for their annual luncheon.

Eight ladies from Boston played at South Kyme in a friendly match in Friday.

Boston were victorious with a win of 2.5-1.5.