Johnson 10% better ahead of his title fight

Callum Johnson believes he is heading into his British title fight 10 per cent better.

The Boston boxer will put his Commonwealth light heavyweight title on the line when he meets Brit champ Frank ‘Wise Guy’ Buglioni at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on October 28.

The 32-year-old’s intense schedule has seen him back in training with his stablemates at Joe Gallagher’s Manchester gym, which has produced champions such as Anthony Crolla, Scott Quigg and Liam Smith.

“I always work hard and push myself, but it’s tough up there,” Johnson said.

“I enjoy it.

“It’s nice being with the lads, they’re all top class and it pushes you.

“You get that extra 10 per cent you need.”

Johnson - nicknamed ‘The One’ - and Enfield’s Buglioni will meet on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s WBA and IBF heavyweight title fight against Kubrat Pulev.