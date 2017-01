Boston boxer Callum Johnson has announced he will return to the ring in April.

Although details of the fight are yet to be announced, he will step between the ropes again on April 15 to compete in a show in Glasgow which is set to be televised on Sky Sports.

The 31-year-old’s last bout saw him defeat Wilbeforce Shihepo to claim the light heavyweight Commonwealth title, to add to his Commonwealth gold medal won as an amateur.

He has won all 16 of his fights since turning professional.