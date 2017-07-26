Johnson puts his ring return on hold

Callum Johnson has been forced to postpone his ring return.

The Boston boxer was due to fight this Saturday in Manchester against a to-be-named opponent.

However, the light heavyweight Commonwealth champion has had to withdraw from the bout after sustaining an injury in training earlier this week, he anounced on social media.

Johnson - who was recently made the mandatory challenger to Frank Buglioni’s British title - last fought in September last year when he defeated Wilbeforce Shihepo to claim the vacant Commonwealth belt.