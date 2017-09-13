Johnson set to meet Brit champ Buglioni

Callum Johnson will fight Frank Buglioni for the light heavyweight British title on October 28.
It is a bout that will pit champion against champion as Boston’s Johnson goes into the bout holding the Commonwealth title.
Johnson (pictured) and Enfield’s Buglioni will meet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and IBO world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev.
