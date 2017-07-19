Johnson sets sights on Brit champ Buglioni

Callum Johnson believes he can make 2017 a ‘big year’ by winning the British Light Heavyweight title.

The Boston boxer will face champion Frank Buglioni later this year after being made the mandatory challenger.

And although a date for the fight is yet to be anounced, the 31-year-old is confident he can add to his Commonwealth title.

“I’m excited. Buglioni is a big name and it’s going to be a high-profile fight,” said the undefeated Johnson.

“I’m confident I can win.

“I think it’s tailor-made for me.

“I think I can beat him. I’ve never watched him and thought ‘oh my God’.”

But despite his confidence, Johnson isn’t taking the challenge lightly.

“I’m not deluded,” he added.

“He’s a strong, tough fighter with a big heart and I’ll have to be at my best to beat him.

“I won’t be doing anything but giving my all to be as ready as I can be.

“But I want to make this a big year by winning another title.”

Enfield-based Buglioni, nicknamed the Wise Guy, has won 20 of his 23 bouts, 15 by knockout, and drawn once.

In comparison, Johnson is yet to be beaten in 16 fights since turning professional after winning Commonwealth gold at Delhi 2010.

Johnson will return to the ring on Saturday, July 29 when he faces a yet-to-be-named opponent in a six-round bout at Manchester’s Bowlers Exhibition Centre.