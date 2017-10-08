Johnson wants to buzz off the crowd

Callum Johnson believes the electric atmosphere of 80,000 fans can spur him on to claim the British title.

The Boston boxer will put his light heavyweight Commonwealth belt on the line when he meets Enfield’s Frank Buglioni in Cardiff on October 28.

And Johnson, 32, says he is hoping to do his home town proud when he fights on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s battle with Kubrat Pulev.

“It’s crazy to think that a kid from Boston, brought up down Fenside, is getting ready to fight in a stadium in front of 80,000 people with it all on Sky Box Office,” he reflected.

“I have to keep pinching myself when I think about the stadium, but I’m looking forward to it.

“I think about going down to the ring and hearing all that noise and seeing all those people, but I know I’ll be buzzing off the occasion.”