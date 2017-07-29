Junior golf camp at Boston West

A junior summer golf camp will be held at Boston West GC.

The four-day event begins on Monday, August 7 and runs through until Thursday, August 10, taking place from 10am until 2pm each day.

Each daily session costs £20, or £70 for all four days (sibling discount is available), and includes golf balls, drinks and a cooked lunch.

The camp is open to youngsters aged five upwards, and all abilities are welcome.

For more information or to book a place call 07818 050 220.