Juniors Tri out course

Five Boston Triathlon Club juniors competed in at duathlon at RAF Scampton.

The run-bike-run event attracts all the major talent across the UK, and part of the race takes place on the runway where the Red Arrows are based.

Results: 1.2km run/5k bike/400m run - Jess Herriott 19th, Ella Firth 26th, Lexi Cox 32nd, Lewis Smith 45th; 3k run/7k bike/800m run - James Lovell 48th.

Coach Craig Oliver said: “All the young athletes did a fantastic job.

“For four out of the five this was their first big event – proud coach.”