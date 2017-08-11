Kate to make her GB debut in Rotterdam

Triathlete Katie Ball is preparing to make her Great Britain debut.

The 25-year-old has earned her place on the national team to compete at the World Triathlon Championships in Rotterdam next month.

Katie, who lives in Coningsby, qualified for the event at the recent Deva Triathlon.

To book her spot in the GB team she had to finish within 115 per cent of the winners’ time in her age group, and she finished at within 109 per cent, receiving confirmation that she will now go on to make her first international appearance.

The Boston Triathlon Club member will compete in the 25-19 years age group, signifying a huge achievement for somebody who only took the sport up four years ago.

“Throughout this year I have been achieving personal bests in almost every race I have taken part in and I really believe I can go to Rotterdam in September and really achieve something,” said Katie, who works as a hairdresser and dog groomer.

She first competed in a shorter length event (250m swim, 10k bike and 2.5k run) and then got the bug for taking part.

At the time she couldn’t swim and hadn’t come from an athletic background, so had to train really hard to get were she is now.

Even this year she has knocked four minutes off her 10k run time and 20 minutes off her Olympic distance personal best.

Katie also recently took part in the Midland Sprint Triathlon Series which consits of three triathlons in Southwell, Woodhall Spa and Nottingham, finishing first in her category.

Katie is now on the lookout for sponsorship to help her compete in Rotterdam with costs including entry fee, transport, kit and accommodation meaning it will cost her more than £1,200 to participate.

Further information is available at Katie’s JustGiving page - www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katieball