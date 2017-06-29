Kath and Pat win spoons

The ladies’ Australian Spoons event was played at Boston Golf Club last Wednesday.

This qualifying competition sees the winners put forward to have the chance to play at Newcastle Under Lyme Golf Club in Staffordshire.

This event was won by Lady Captain Kath Yates and her partner Pat Couture with 33 stableford points.

Runners-up were Hilary Calvert and Anne Wallhead with 32 points.

The previous Monday saws Boston Ladies host the second leg of their league match with Torksey.

The visitors took revenge after losing on their own course by winning all four matches this time.