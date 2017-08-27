Kelly scoops Don Hilcote Trophy on Seniors away day

Peter Kelly won the Don Hilcote Trophy as Boston West Seniors held their away day at Waltham Windmill.

There was a good turnout from members on a beautiful summer’s day in the north of the county, close to Grimsby.

Peter was the winner with an excellent score of 41 points.

John Chain was second with 37 points.

In third was Mike Rowe with 32 points.

A nearest the pin competition was held on each of the par three holes.

Tom Curtis, Graham Goor, Ian McKenzie and Stewart Pikett were the quartet who each claimed successes.

The Seniors hosted their counterparts from Newark Golf Club and they had a remarkable 8-0 win.

There was a delayed start of half-an-hour due to heavy rain.

However, the course soon recovered.

The winning pairs for Boston West were: Ian McKenzie and Ken Ashforth 2 up; Bill Laing and Ken Steele 5&4; John Chain and Les Martin 3&1; Phil Thomas and Graham Squires 6&4; Peter Kelly and Terry Coulter 3&1; Errol Appleby and Keith Boothby 4&3; Stewart Pikett and Bryan Kirkham 3&1 and Mike Rowe and Norman Stanley 4&3.