Ken wins golf trophy for the second time

The Boston West Golf Club Seniors played for the Cyril Smith Memorial Trophy, with Ken Ashforth coming out on top for the second time in three years.

Despite having a slow start, Ken came in with an excellent round of 41 points, which was four points ahead of second-placed John Chain, who scored a very good 37 points, with John Wade coming in third place with 35 points.

The bottles of wine for the nearest the pins were won by Barrie Wilkinson and Trevor Morris.

Last Thursday Boston West Seniors visited South Kyme and, after some very close games, they were beaten 4.5-3.5.

Individual results as were: Graham Squires and Ian McKenzie won 1 up; Bill Laing and Gavin West lost 2 & 1; Mike Rowe and Graham Goor won 1 up; Ricky Elms and Bryan Kirkham lost 4 & 2; Phil Thomas and Ken Steele lost 2 & 1; Peter Kelly and Keith Boothby won 1 up; John Chain and Ken Ashforth halved; Gary Peers and Les Martin lost 2 & 1.