Kinersley is the top rod on Skylark Lake

Richard Kinersley won the Sunday Open at Westwood Lakes.

Despite the weights starting to drop for winter, he was able to pick up a healthy 148lb haul.

Results (Skylark Lake): 1 Richard Kinersley (Westwood Lakes) peg 31, 148lb 2oz; 2 Barry Young (Westwood Lakes) peg four, 135lb 8oz; 3 Micheal Brooker (Marukyu) peg 40, 123lb 14oz.

Thursday’s Over 50s Open match was won by Brian Thompson.

Results (Falcon Lake): 1 Brian Thompson (Westwood Lakes) peg 28, 126lb 12oz; 2 Sammy Turner (Westwood Lakes) peg 46, 116lb 4oz; 3 Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 49, 96lb 8oz.