Kirton Holme GC win the Rita Hurst Trophy... and a hole in one for Kellie

Kirton Holme Golf Club hosted the Rita Hurst Trophy for the first time, a county competion for nine-hole clubs.

Sutton Bridge, Sudbrook Moor, Pottergate and Humberstone all entered two four-man teams.

The Rita Hurst winners.

The stableford competition sees the best three scores from each team decide the winners.

Kirton Holme completed a clean sweep, their teams finishing first and second and also having Sam Green named the best individual player on the day.

The winning team were club captain Stu Thomas, Mark Atkins, Green and Dan Thomas while Rene Sweere, Dave Spence, Shane Rowett and Neil Chenery were runners-up.

This is the second time that Kirton Holme has won the Rita Hurst Trophy.

The 12th hole at Kirton Holme Golf Club will always have special memories for Kellie Hadland after she recorded her first ever hole in one there.

Playing in a midweek qualifier, Kellie hit her tee shot into the hole at the par-three 12th.

She went on to win the qualifier with 35 points, with Sue Burnett in second place on 34.

Kellie now plays off a 13 handicap.