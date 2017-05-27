Kirton Holme hosts Ladies’ Charity Open

Kirton Holme Golf Club held their annual Ladies’ Charity Open on Thursday.

The weather had been mostly rainy for the majority of the week, but the ladies had a glorious sunny day for their event.

A total of 32 Ladies from Gedney Hill, Spalding, Nene Park and Barnham Broom, along with some from Kirton, played in the Open Day.

The winners were Maggie Bingham and Jacqui Rust, from Gedney Hill, with 47 points.

In second place were Nicky Weller and Kim Markville, from Spalding, with 44 points, and in third place was Ann Hodgson and Joan Young, from Boston, with 42 points.

A total of £159 was raised on the day for Cancer Research UK.

The Kirton Holme Men’s A Team entertained Belton Park in a South Lincs League fixture on Saturday, the match ending in a 3-3 draw.