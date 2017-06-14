Ladies claim victory against Sleaford GC

Pictured are Boston Golf Club’s Pat Couture, Jenny Geeson, Ann Gullick and Kath Yates (Lady Captain).

The team enjoyed a better result when they hosted Sleaford.

Boston won 3-1.

The Ladies’ June Am-Am saw 19 teams from around the county taking part.

Results: 1 P. Shepherd, S. Teanby, L. Mawer, J Moody (Louth) 80pts; 2 H. Long, A. Lowrey, L. Gill, G. Preston (Belton Park/Peterborough Milton) 77 c/b; 3 E. Mackay, J. Palmer, J. Spencer-Knott, J. Howard (Blankney) 77 c/b; 4 P. Clare, M. Hardy, M. Bavin, A. Sutton (Boston) 75 c/b; 5 K. Yates, P. Couture, A. Gullick, J. Geeson 75 c/b.

The best visitors not in the main prizes went to Kirton Holme and Burghley Park’s T. Sharpe, M. Johns, G. Bedford, M. Powell.

Nearest the pin were G. Bedford (second), C. Sherriff (fifth), G. Reynolds (14th), R. Simpson (18th).

The longest drive was Ruth Simpson (ninth, silver) and straightest drive went to Jenny Geeson (13th, bronze).

The Lady Captain’s charity raffle made £274 for Parkinson’s UK.