Ladies complete the tennis year with a league success

The last matches in the Lincolnshire Leagues have been played for 2016.

The Boston Tennis Club youngsters have completed the 2016 part of the Lincolnshire Slazenger Indoor Mini Leagues whilst the seniors have finished this year’s matches in the Lincolnshire Slazenger Seniors Winter League.

For the seniors, Boston Ladies played against Grantham A team and the team of Jenny McGarel, Rachel Gedney, Linda Barrow and Sue Burnett won 7-1.

Boston’s Senior Men beat Eastgate 6-2 in a home fixture.

The team was Ray Frankish, Jeremy George-Jones, Antony Hulley and Andy Clamp.

Boston Men’s Seconds missed out to Grantham in a rain-hit match.

The opposition proved too strong for Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp and David Makins and Boston failed to make any inroads on the score.

Boston’s Senior Ladies’ Seconds had a close 5-3 win over Woodhall on a damp Saturday afternoon.

The team was Catherine Ellis, Helen Duckett, Claire Smith and Mary Smura.

Boston’s Senior Ladies’ Third team - Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Cook and Denise Priestley - narrowly missed out 3-5 against Grantham B.

In the Lincolnshire Slazenger Mini Leagues there have been wins all round for Boston teams.

Boston A and Boston B green teams were drawn against each other and it was a very close match.

Boston A – James Gedney and Will Pettitt – won 2-1 against Boston B team - Emily Stukins and Noah Freeman.

Boston B had a very busy afternoon going on play and win against Grantham and Horncastle B without loss of a rubber.

Boston A also won 3-0 against Horncastle B whilst Boston C – Finley Mackey and Georgina Cameron - had a 3-0 result with Horncastle.

The Boston Tennis Club mini red A team played Horncastle, winning 13-5 and also gained a 14-4 result over St James.

The team was Poppy Gibbons, Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith and Neve Gibbons, who stepped in admirably at the last moment after team member Matilda Clarke fell ill.

On December 27 the over 35 Mixed Tournament, sponsored by Bombay Brasserie, will be held at Boston Tennis Club.

Entry for this tournament can be made via the notice on the clubhouse noticeboard.

It is a great opportunity to run off some of the Christmas celebrations.