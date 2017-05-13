Ladies’ team claim golf success

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section have been in action.

In extreme weather conditions they hosted Kenwick Park in a friendly match which was cut to 10 holes.

Jacquie and Ken Short.

The visitors won 2.5-1.5.

This was followed by a South Lincs Division Two league match at home to Sleaford, which Boston won 3-1.

A total of 12 pairs took part in the Maple Trophy mixed betterball competition, with Jacquie and Ken Short winning with 41 stableford points.

Second on countback were Pam and Malcolm Hyde with 39 points, pushing Jane and Brian Marriott into third.

Marion Bavin won the The Past Captains’ Cup.

The singles medal format saw her come in with 77 nett to take the trophy.

Pam King was second with 78 nett.

An extra medal was played alongside the cup cpmpetition for those not eligible to win the trophy.

Jacquie Short won the extra medal competition with 71 nett.

This was enough to earn her a handicap drop.