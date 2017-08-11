Lady Champ Tricia

Kirton Holme Golf Club’s Ladies’ Championship was played over 27 holes.

After 18 holes Tricia Sharpe, playing her usual steady golf, shot a round of 82 which gave her a lead over Kellie Hadland and Vee Rouse of 11 shots.

Kellie had the best round of the three leaders in the last nine, shooting a 43, but could only reduced Tricia’s lead by two shots.

This meant that Tricia became Lady Champion in the club’s Silver Anniversary year.

Lady Captain Gloria Bursnell is seen presenting Tricia with her championship trophy.