Steve Lane won last week’s Tuesday Open at Westwood Lakes.

Twelve anglers found that it was a pretty mild day when they took part on Swallow Lake.

First place went to Lane on peg 9 with a haul of 55lbs 0oz.

Second was Paul Oglesbee at peg 4 with 51lbs 0oz and third was Brian Harding at peg 7 with 37lbs 0oz.