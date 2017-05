Steve Lane was top rod at Westwood Lakes last week.

The club’s Tuesday Open saw 13 anglers compete on Swallow Lake.

First place went to Lane, on peg 15, with his haul of 79lbs 11oz.

In second was Rick Tweddell with 74lbs 3oz.

Third was Roy Wells with 71lbs 2oz.

Results: 1 Steve Lane peg 15, 79lbs 11oz; 2 Rick Tweddell peg 5, 74lbs 3oz; 3 Roy Wells peg 4, 71lbs 2oz; 4 Brian Harding peg 13, 60lbs 6oz.