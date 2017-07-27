Lane leads the way at Skylark Lake match

Steve Lane won last Tuesday’s Open at Westwood Lakes.

Competing on Skylark Lake, he came first out of the 15 anglers.

He recorded a haul of 204lbs 4oz from peg 22.

In second was Roy Wells at peg 30 with 182lbs 12oz.

Third place went to Justin Murrey at peg 28 with 133lbs 12oz.

Results: 1 Steve Lane peg 22, 204lbs 4oz; 2 Roy Wells peg 30, 182lbs 12oz; 3 Justin Murrey peg 28, 133lbs 12oz; 4 Keith Saunders peg 26, 132lbs; 5 Mick Stamp peg 19, 129lbs 8oz.

Mark Cree won the Sunday Open on July 16, held on Skylark Lake.

Results: 1 Mark Cree (Dynamite Baits) peg 30, 251lb 0oz; 2 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 13, 179lb 14oz; 3 Janusz Kedzierski (Westwood Lakes) peg 7, 138lb 12oz; 4 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) peg 5, 135lb 12oz.

Thursday’s Over 50s Open was held on Swallow Lake.

Results: 1 Richard Kinersley peg 1, 259lbs 4oz; 2 John Taylor peg 5, 227lbs; 3 Chris Phillips–peg 7, 211lbs 10oz; 4 Brian Harding peg 49, 163lbs 6oz; 5 Lance Chubb peg 14, 140lbs 6oz.