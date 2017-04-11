Leaders roll on but BSC 1 are runners-up in the snooker league

The penultimate week in the Boston Snooker League’s Drury’s Estate Agents Super League saw Shodfriars 20 continue their dominance, beating BSC 3 6-2.

Darren Christian beat Neil Hutson, Joe Welch beat M. Day and Carl Rowe and Will Britain drew with Nigel Robinson and Chris Ellis.

BSC 2 beat BSC 10 5-3 and the result ensured the 10’s Super League status. Lee Ford beat Nick Hanson while the Gary Charlton-Carl Baily, Stuart Whitaker-Mario Richards and Grant Marshall-Rick Ladds matches were all drawn.

BSC 1 secured runners-up place beating BSC 13 8-0, condemning the 13 to relegation. Bren Bowman, Sean Swinburn, Graham Cripsey and Craig Fitter all won.

BSC 4 beat Cons 1 to ensure their safety, condemning the 1 to relegation. Pete Manning and Charlie Rolfe drew, Craig Lee beat Paul Goodacre, Barry Cox beat Paul Tether, and Paul Revell beat Danny Horgan.

Breaks: C. Rowe 46, G. Cripsey 46, 34, B. Bowman 38, G. Charlton 37, D. Christian 31, S. Whitaker 31.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, BSC 11 secured promotion as winners of the league by beating Cons 7-1, which relegated the Cons. Adam Cammack beat Keith Carrington, Luke Arons drew with Gary Middleton, Matt Bradbury beat Dave Whyer and John Sharp beat Dale Sawer.

BSC 5 beat two-man BSC 12 6-2. Shane Batey drew with Simon Wood, Daley Richardson drew with Alan Laws.

Kirton 9, pushing for promotion, beat BSC 16 5-3. Carl Manning beat Brett Skinner, Rob Johnson drew with David Cutting, Chrissy Allwood drew with Andy Lawrence, as did Mark Ferguson and Stan Matthews.

BSC 8 beat BSC 19 6-2. Steve Greensmith beat Jason Burridge, Ian Dallywaters and Robin Alexander drew, Adam Norton and Nathan Barton also drew while Shaun Dunmore beat Nick Harwood.

Breaks: J. Sharp 33, 22, C. Manning 32, M. Bradbury 31, 20, 26, S. Wood 29, D. Cutting 24.

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, league winners Cons 6 suffered a shock defeat, losing 6-2 to Kirton 5, who secured their promotion.

Jamie Brinkley beat Matt Povey, Louis Wong beat Ben Wrigglesworth, Julian Furnell and Chris Spencer drew, as did Andy Bush and Matt Turner.

Shodfriars 3 beat already-relegated BSC 15 6-2. John Vines beat Jamie Rushin, Richard Crunkhorn beat Dave Cartrwright, Chris Vere beat Colin Woodcock and Jim Ely beat Chris Maltby.

Kirton 1 secured their status in Division One, beating Cons 4, who just miss out on promotion, 6-2.

Stuart Richardson beat Ken Lymer, Ian Parnell beat J. Clark, Adam Gurton beat Lee Clayton, Wayne Burton beat J. Traves.

Breaks: J. Brinkley 24, J. Ely 24, J. Rushin 24, B. Wrigglesworth 22.

In the Sam Dawson Building Services Division Two, BSC 6 secured promotion as league winners by beating BSC 9 6-2. Mike Deal drew with Callum Simmons, Alan Traynor beat Richard Sharp, Paul Creasey drew with Nathan Cock and Paul Argyle beat Steven Cock.

Despite losing 5-3 to BSC 7, Graves Park only need a couple of points to secure promotion from their final game. Kev Hirst drew with Martin Hodgson, Jason Pocklington and J. Hodgson drew, Chris Hirst beat Ged Hall, in the process achieving the highest break of the league so far with a 39, and Craig Churchman and J. Clarke drew.

Cons 3 could mathematically still be promoted, but their chances were dented this week as they lost 6-2 to West End Bowls.

Kev Stait drew with Rob Carter, Carl Mason beat Daniel Johnson, J. Bell beat Graham Johnson and Maculey Woods and Scott Gray drew.

Breaks: C. Hirst 39, J. Bell 31, R. Carter 27, S. Gray 22, C. Mason 21.