Leaders win battle of the top two in snooker league

The big game in the Boston Snooker League’s Drury’s Estate Agents Super League saw leaders Shodfriars 20 beat second place BSC 1 7-1.
Tom Hill beat Mark Pickworth, Carl Rowe beat Graham Cripsey, Joe Welch beat Craig Fitter and Darren Christian and Bren Bowman drew.
BSC 10 and BSC 4 drew 4-4. Carl Baily beat Pete Manning, Craig Lee beat Andy Upsall, Dan Horgan beat Nick Hanson and Rick Ladds beat Paul Raymond.
BSC 3 beat BSC 13 6-2. M. Day drew with Tom Crozier, Neil Hutson and Shane Gray drew, Chris Ellis beat Adam Cartwright and Nigel Robinson beat Adam Brackenbury.
Breaks: J. Welch 48, R. Ladds 36, C. Ellis 31.
In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier League, BSC 12 beat BSC 11 5-3.
Graham Day beat Simon Rankin, Simon Wood drew with Mat Bradbury, Alan Laws drew with Luke Arons and Alan Peck and John Sharp also drew.
BSC 5 beat Cons 2 5-3. E. Scarborough drew with Keith Carrington, Sam Hill beat Gary Middleton, Sam Dawson lost to Dave Whyler and Daley Richardson beat Dale Sawer.
BSC 16 and BSC 8 drew. Shaun Dunmore beat P. Taylor, Dave Cutting beat Adam Norton, Gary Dunmore beat Brett Skinner and Paul Spencer beat I. Brown.
Breaks: D. Richardson 59, 33, S. Dunmore 30, 20, D. Cutting 29, S. Hill 27, J. Sharp 27, 24, M. Bradbury 26, P. Spencer 21.
The Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One saw Cons 6 draw with BSC 15.
Ben Wrigglesworth beat Ian Russell, Dave Cartwright beat Liam South, Matt Turner drew with Chris Maltby and Chris Spencer drew with Chris Vere.
Cons 4 beat Cons 5 7-1. Stuart Richardson beat Nathan Yardley, John Clark drew with Alan Haycock, Lee Clayton beat Bill Spooner and Dave Nundy beat Derek Wood.
Breaks: B. Wrigglesworth 23, 22, A. Haycock 20.
OIn the Sam Dawson Building Services Division Two, West End Bowls and BSC 17 drew.
D. Green drew with Connor Charlton, Carl Mason beat Paul Leary, J. Bell drew with Jimmy Birtwhistle and Jim Hartley drew with M. Woods.
BSC 7 beat BSC 9 8-0. Craig Churchman beat Gav Hallgarth, Kev Hirst beat Callum Simmons, Chris Hirst beat N. Cock and Jason Pocklington beat Dan Thompson.
BSC 6 drew with Graves Park, Paul Creasey beat Ged Hall, Paul Argyle beat J. Hodgson, John Clarke beat Gordon Russell and Martin Hodgson beat Mike Deal.
Breaks: J. Bell 23, C. Churchman 23, 22.